Andre Onana completes Manchester United medical

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly completed his Manchester United medical ahead of his Old Trafford unveiling.

The former Ajax man – who rose to prominence in the Eredivisie under Erik ten Hag – was quickly identified as Man United’s first choice to replace the departed David de Gea.

Man United initially struggled to come to an agreement with Inter, but the Red Devils have now shaken hands on a £43.8 million fee, which could rise by another £3.4 million with performance-related bonuses.

Onana was recently spotted at an airport as he prepared to fly in to Manchester to complete his move, and he has already confirmed that he is on the cusp of joining the 20-time English champions.

According to Sky Sports News, the former Cameroon international has now passed his medical with the Red Devils, and an announcement is expected in the coming days.

Onana prepares to depart Inter after just one year under the tutelage of Simone Inzaghi, during which he played a vital role in the Nerazzurri’s run to the Champions League final.

The 27-year-old kept eight clean sheets in the competition – including five from six knockout matches – before Inter fell short in the final against Manchester City.

Onana also won a Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana double with Inter, registering a total of 19 clean sheets from 41 matches while also impressing with his competence with the ball at his feet.

Man United have apparently prepared a five-year deal with the option of a sixth for the Cameroonian, who will become the Red Devils’ third signing of the summer after Mason Mount and short-term returnee Jonny Evans.

Onana’s arrival could open the door for Dean Henderson to complete a permanent move away from the club amid links with Nottingham Forest, although the Englishman has made the journey to the USA with his teammates.

Once Onana’s signing is confirmed, Man United are expected to ramp up their efforts to sign a new striker and are believed to be making progress in talks with Atalanta BC over Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international has supposedly now agreed personal terms with Ten Hag’s side, who are now preparing to send their first formal proposal to Atalanta in a bid to fend off interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

La Dea are alleged to have requested a lucrative sum of £86m to let Hojlund leave this summer, although Man United should realistically be able to drive the price down.

Ten Hag’s side overcame Lyon 1-0 in their second pre-season friendly in Edinburgh on Wednesday and are next in action against Arsenal in New Jersey on Saturday.