ANAN urges FG to develop Agricultural value-chain for food security

A former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr Samuel Nzekwe, has urged the Federal Government (FG) to develop Agricultural value-chain to enhance food security.

Nzekwe made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Ota, Ogun.

He stressed the need for the FG to make concerted efforts to further address insecurity to prevent food crisis.

The financial expert said that the security challenges were inhibiting most farmers from going to the farm.

“The government needs to fight insecurity seriously so that farmers can go to their farms and bring farm produce to the market.

“Insecurity should end so that the country can develop the whole value-chain in the agricultural sector and manufacture it to finished goods, the nation will attain food security,” he said.

According to him, if the problem of insecurity continues, the country will not be able to feed itself.

The Ex-ANAN president urged the government to also provide an enabling environment for the productive sector to thrive in order to reduce the inflation rate in the country.