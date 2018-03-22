Anambra Assembly confirms Obiano’s 19 commissioner nominees

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed all the 19 commissioner nominees presented by Governor Willie Obiano’s.

The confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the assembly screening committee at plenary on Thursday in Awka.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the committee, Halford Oseke, said that the 19 nominees met the requirements needed to be members of the state executive council.

Oseke said they had all attained the mandatory 30 years of age required for appointment as commissioners in the state and showed ability to serve.

Supporting the claim, Kingsley Irubah urged his colleagues to support the motion to allow the governor implement his developmental projects in the state.

The lawmakers, thereafter, confirmed the nominees through a voice vote.

In her remarks, the Speaker of the assembly, Rita Maduagwu, urged the nominees to see themselves as agents of positive change in the state.

She also urged them to support the governor in implementing his policies and programmes to uplift the living condition of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the nominees are: Mark Okoye, Ifeatu Onejeme, Maxwell Ifejiofor, Dr Joe Akabuike, Nnamdi Onukwube and Obi Nwankwo.

Others are: Prof Kate Omenugha, Nkechi Obiekezie, Uju Nwogu, Michael Okonkwo, Afam Mbanaefo, Christian Madubuko, Uche Okafor and Bonaventure Onyemali.

The rest are: Fidel Adunuba, Greg Obi, Sally Mbanaefo, and Emeka Ezenwanne.