The trial of a Lagos-based Prophet, Cletus Ilongwo, charged with N49.6 million fraud in an Ikeja Special Offences Court, was on Monday stalled following the absence of an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission witness.

Nkemruwem Anana, the prosecution counsel, informed the court that the witness, who is an EFCC official, traveled for a course.

Anana said: “My lord, he has not returned from the trip.

“We had earlier informed the defence counsel that the matter may not likely hold and that we will be seeking an adjournment.”

Responding to the submission of the EFCC counsel, the defence counsel, Titilola Akinlawon (SAN), noted that the EFCC had consistently delayed the trial.

Akinlawon said: “The prosecution counsel has failed to file the additional information of the witness as that was the basis for the last adjournment.

“Every adjournment has been at the instance of the prosecution.

“They have been delaying the matter.

“I want the court to bear in mind the conduct of the prosecution when this matter is concluded.”

Anana, however denied that the prosecution was delaying the trial, adding that he will file required document in court and will also serve Akinlawon a copy of the document.

Justice Sherifat Solebo adjourned the case until February 6 for continuation of trial.

NAN reports that the defendant is the Founder of Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry, aka Tuesday Tuesday Church.

The prophet was arraigned on November 5, 2018 and had pleaded not guilty to an 11-count charge of unlawful conversion of property.

According to the EFCC, Ilongwo committed the offence between January and April 2016.

Anana said: “Ilongwo collected the funds from one Obinna Ezenwaka on the pretext that he would help purchase a property located 165c, Diamond Estate, Amuwo Odofin.

“He however failed to purchase the same property.

“The funds were collected from Ezenwaka through Ilongwo’s Zenith Bank account 1003455899.”