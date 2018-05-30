Alleged N11b fraud: Court adjourns ex-governor’s trial

A Katsina High Court on Wednesday adjourned until June 12 the N11billion fraud case filed against Ibrahim Shema, former governor of Katsina State, to enable his counsel peruse the report that indicted him.

The court adjourned the case to enable the defence counsel study report of the Committee on Local Government Finances, which indicted the ex-governor of misappropriating N11billion.

The lead defence counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, had said that they want to see the court follow due process.

He said that during the last adjourned date, they requested for the report, that indicted Shema and three others.

Daudu said that they didn’t hear from the prosecution until May 28, 2018, which was a public holiday.

He explained that their expectation was that they would be served with the report in good time to enable them go through it and compare it with the one before the commission of inquiry.

He urged the court to give them adequate time to study the report.

In his submission, the prosecution counsel, Olatoke Olukayode, SAN, argued that the report was submitted to the commission of inquiry and a copy served on the defence.

He further said that the document was not a motion that would entitle them to react within 48 hours.

Olukayode also said that public holiday would not affect reading of public document.

He urged the court to refuse the application and allow the prosecution to call its witness to give evidence.

In his ruling, Justice Ibrahim Bako, adjourned the case until June 12, to enable the defence counsel go through the report.

Other defendants in the case are: Former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Sani Makana, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Lawal Rufai and the ex-ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba.