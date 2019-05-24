The Federal High Court Abuja, on Friday, adjourned until June 7, the trial of Bature Masari, former Director- General, Small and Medium Enterprise and Development Agency.

Masari was arraigned on April 10 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a 17- count charge bordering on alleged money laundering.

The anti-graft agency accused him of being involved in a N104.7 million money laundering and proceeds of gratification crime.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, the prosecuting counsel, Ekele Ihenacho,, tendered some documents which were admitted in evidence and marked as exhibits A1 to A35.

The documents which included certificate of compliance and account opening package among others were tendered through the prosecution witness, Mariam Ahmed who was led in evidence by Ihenacho.

Ahmed, who said she was a relationship officer with Guarantee Trust Bank, told the court how several sums of monies were withdrawn and credited to the account in the three years that managed it.

During cross examination by Masari’s counsel, Efut Okoi, the witness told the court that Bature opened the account having followed due process and that all withdrawals and credits were lawful and legitimate.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter until June 7 for continuation of trial.