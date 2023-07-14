Akeredolu will resume soon – Omisore

828 828

The National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, said he is optimistic that Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will soon return to the state to continue attending to the developmental needs of the people.

Omisore said this Friday in Akure, the State capital in what he called “solidarity visit” to Ondo State.

He assured the government and people of the state that there should be no need for alarm, but prayers for Governor Akeredolu, after sufficient rest.

Omisore met with the Acting Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, State Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, members of the State Working Committee, and Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

Others are: Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale, Members of the House of Assembly, Commissioners, and other top government officials.

Omisore said the national secretariat regretted the recent twist and expressed the best wishes and prayers of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, for the governor.

He said that at no time did the National Chairman said the governor was incapacitated, lamenting that some section of the press only opted to be mischievous and reported “what they feel makes news”.

The visit, he explained, was meant to dispel the misapprehension of the sincere and noble statement, and put the record straight.

ALSO READ:

“Mr chairman only urged people to pray for the quick recovery of your governor; not on account of being incapacitated.

“Our visit, therefore, is to reinforce the position of the national secretariat that we only prayed for the quick recovery of Akeredolu and not otherwise,” he stressed.

Omisore further assured them that the national secretariat was on the same page with the state, and would always offer support, when necessary.

Earlier, the State Party Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, had dismissed the insinuation that the state chapter was in crisis.

Adetimehin insisted that the party was as united as ever, under the leadership of Akeredolu.

He explained that the state was still savouring its enviable contributions to the party’s victory at the last presidential election, and, therefore, had no place for bickerings.

Responding, the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, expressed appreciation to the team for the solidarity visit.

Aiyedatiwa lamented unprofessional twisting of facts by some members of the press who opted for outright falsehood.

He called on journalists to always cross-check when in doubt to avoid embarrassing and misleading people.

The National Secretary was accompanied by the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, National Vice Chairman (North Central), Bawa Muazu, and National Vice Chairman (South-West), Isaacs Kekemeke.NAN