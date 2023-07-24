Ahmed Musa’s Kano filling station reduces petrol to N580/litre

828 828

Super Eagles Skipper, Ahmed Musa, has announced the reduction of the price of Premium Motor Spirit at his fueling station, MYCA7 in Kano from N620 to N580 per litre.

The professional footballer disclosed this on his verified Twitter page.

Musa wrote: “Fuel #580 @MYCA -7 Filling Station Kano. ,” sparking excitement among Nigerians.

One Twitter user, Scala @lakaas123, excitedly enquired “How manage Alhaji? N580 in Kano when not in Lagos? Are you whining us?” to which Musa replied, “That is what me I decide to sell my own.”

This comes a few days after Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced an increase in the petrol pump price to N617 per litre.

It was gathered that the price of fuel was reduced by the footballer to provide succour to vehicle owners in the state.

Motorists applaud his thoughtful gesture, as one Usman Muhammad stated after buying fuel, “It’s a welcome development; I can now save some money instead of buying at a higher cost.”

Ahmed Musa is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward and left winger for Turkish Süper Lig club Sivasspor and the Nigeria national team.