Agba thanks friends, family, supporters for prayers, goodwill messages on 60th birthday

The immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has thanked friends, family members and supporters for their prayers and goodwill messages on the occasion of his 60th birthday on March 28, 2024.

The former Minister expressed his gratitude in a letter dated March 29, 2024, addressed to his friends and supporters.

Agba said their thoughtful gestures reminded him of the incredible support system he had been blessed with.

The letter read: “I am deeply moved and profoundly grateful for the abundance of well wishes, prayers, and messages of support I received on the occasion of my 60th birthday.

“Your thoughtful gestures have filled my heart with warmth and gratitude, reminding me of the incredible support system I have been blessed with.

“Your unwavering commitment, encouragement, and belief in me continue to inspire and

uplift me. Your steadfast support has been a source of strength during the challenges and triumphs of my career in public service.

“As I reflect on the milestone of turning 60, I am reminded of the invaluable relationships and connections that have shaped my life.

“Your friendship, loyalty, and solidarity mean more to me than words can express, and I am deeply honoured to have you by my side.

Also Read

“My dedication to serving our community and advocating for positive change remain steadfast.

“With your continued support, I am confident that we can work together to create a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

“Thank you once again for your kindness, generosity, and unwavering support. I am truly blessed to have such amazing friends, family, and supporters like you in my life.

“With heartfelt gratitude.”