After holiday, Emefiele resumes work in Abuja

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), resumed duty at the apex bank’s headquarters in Abuja Monday after spending his annual leave abroad.

Emefiele had been out of the country since December, 2022, amidst certain accusations by the Department of State Services (DSS).

A statement signed by Osita Nwanisobi, CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications, Emefiele resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the forthcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

“The governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first MPC meeting to perform his duty ahead of the forthcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for January 23 and January 24.

“He remains committed to performing the task before him, in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“While thanking the public for keeping faith with the CBN, we urge Nigerians to continue to support policies of the CBN aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general, ‘” he said. NAN