AANI condemns killing of 16 Army Officers, Soldiers in Delta

The Alumni Association of the National Institute has condemned the killing of four Officers and 12 Soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Delta State.

This was contained in a statement by the National President of the AANI, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor.

The group of former members of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State said in the statement: “The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) vehemently condemns the spine-chilling assault on our brave troops of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi LGA, Delta State. Their peace mission turned into a bloodbath, claiming the lives of the unit’s leadership which include the courageous Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel AH Ali, two Majors, a Captain, and 12 valiant soldiers. This is an unforgivable affront to our nation’s values, therefore our hearts bleed for the families of these fallen heroes and all Nigerians.

“Therefore, AANI stands in solidarity with our military and the families of these heroes who paid the supreme price in quest for peace in Delta State. Consequently, this despicable act of barbarism must not be swept under the rug. We demand swift and decisive action from both the Federal and Delta State governments. The perpetrators, including the community leaders, must face the full force of the law. No one who dares to spill the blood of our defenders and attacks Nigeria should escape justice. The perpetrators must face swift justice, with no leniency shown to those who dare to spill the blood of our beloved soldiers, for whatever reason.

“This cowardly attack not only dampens our spirits but also threatens future peace efforts as it strikes at the heart of our nation’s resolve for peace. The government must take decisive measures to prevent such atrocities from recurring. The culprits, especially the youths involved, must be swiftly brought to justice. The traditional rulers overseeing this tragedy must face consequences for their negligence.

“AANI noted with admiration that despite this cowardly attack, our military remains unwavering in their duty to protect and serve. We therefore commend the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR, for his prompt response, directing an immediate investigation. We therefore urge the authorities to expedite the process and ensure all involved face the full force of the law.

“We implore the Nigerian Armed Forces to stand united and resolute, ensuring that justice prevails, as we stand with you especially in this difficult time. Do not be deterred by this act of cowardice as your sacrifices will not be in vain.

“In further condemning this nefarious act of violence, we call upon the community to fully cooperate with security agencies to prevent further tragedies and hand over the perpetrators of this horrific crime. Let us honour the memory of our fallen heroes by working together to uphold peace and security in our nation.

“We further urge the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies not to be demoralised or deterred by this callous act and to stand united ensuring that these gallant officers and soldiers supreme sacrifice is not in vain.

“It will be recalled that AANI on Saturday 9th March 2024 condemned the seeming spike of insecurity in the country, expressing profound dismay and concern over the escalating spiral of killings and abductions in various geo-political regions of Nigeria, deeming the situation extremely worrisome and disturbing. Consequently, AANI wishes to reiterate its call on the government to enhance troops protection, peace and security in this country.

“AANI prides and recognises the influence and expertise within its ranks, comprising credible, well-trained, and experienced patriotic Nigerians who attended the Senior Executive Course (SEC) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru. We believe that our membership, drawn from various spheres of endeavours, possess valuable insights and recommendations for policy formulation and implementation strategies that could enhance a better society, peace and security in our great country, Nigeria.

“We reiterate our commendations of the ongoing efforts by President and government at all levels, but stress the need for renewed strategies, tactics, and the use of technology. AANI also reiterate its sincere commitment to fostering a better society in Nigeria and pledging continuous partnerships with governments at all levels, as well as other organisations and individuals dedicated to a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.”