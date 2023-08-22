2023: Imo students drum support for Uzodimma’s re-election 

Students of Imo origin in different tertiary institutions in the country Tuesday organised a “solidarity march” in Owerri to reaffirm their support for Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s second-term bid.

The march was held under the auspices of the National Association of Imo State Students.

The students, numbering at least 600, converged on the Government House, bearing placards with different inscriptions, endorsing the governor for the November 11 poll.

They were received at the Douglas House by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Nnamdi Anyaehie.

In a speech, the National President of the association, Marvins Umukoro, said that the governor endeared himself to them by his “great feats, especially in the education sector”.

Umukoro said: “Imo students are grateful for your achievements in the upgrading of Federal Medical Center, Owerri to Federal University Teaching Hospital, Owerri.

“Your achievement in upgrading the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education to Alvan Ikoku University of Education is of students’ interest here in Imo.

“Recently, you attracted a N3 billion TETFund project to Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

“We say a huge thank you, Your Excellency.”

The students’ leader also thanked Uzodimma for the 35-kilometer Owerri – Orlu dual carriageway, the 55-kilometer Owerri – Okigwe Road and 46-kilometer Owerri – Mbaise – Umuahia Road, which is currently undergoing reconstruction.

According to him, the landmark road projects will benefit students travelling within and outside the state to their respective institutions.

Umukoro further thanked the governor for securing accreditation for the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Aboh Mbaise and Amaigbo, among other achievements in the education sector.

Responding, the governor’s chief of staff commended the students for recognising the projects executed by the governor and endorsing him for re-election.

Anyaehie said that the governor was paying attention to investment and development of human infrastructure.

He said that the timely salary payment, recent salary increase for workers, mass workers’ promotion, road projects and upgrading of hospitals, among other projects, were no mean achievements by the governor.

“Everything the governor is doing right now is geared towards empowering students and youths for the future,” he said.

He urged the students to shun criminal acts and pay serious attention to their studies.

He said that the governor would soon announce packages for students to help cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on them.