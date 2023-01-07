2023:  Gov. Adeleke indicts Oyetola on violent campaigns, calls for peaceful conduct

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has urged politicians to embrace peaceful electioneering strategies as the nation prepares for general elections.

The Governor’s appeal followed alleged violent activities including vandalization of campaign posters and billboards purportedly on the rise in the last five days after former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s returned to the state.

Adeleke, in a statement signed Saturday by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed alleged that the former Governor had openly preached revolt against state authorities.

Speaking in his office while receiving leaders of thought from Osun state Friday evening, the State Governor according to the statement condemned rise in disruptive campaigns in some areas of the state, particularly the vandalization of billboards and posters.

“I call on politicians and their supporters to remain peaceful. We must imbibe the culture of harmonious campaign devoid of thuggery and untoward activities. Election is not and should not be taken as war”

“Election is about the people exercising their voting rights. Our jobs as political leaders is to market our programmes and candidates, to convince voters to accept us. It is out of order to propagate and employ violence as an electioneering tool”.

“I particularly condemn the increasing vandalization of campaign posters and billboards ahead of the elections. I was a victim during the last governorship election. Politicians should know that the people are the ultimate decider of their leaders”.

“Those involved in this violent acts must stop forthwith. I’m also directing security agencies to arrest and prosecute anybody caught destroying candidates’ billboards and posters irrespective of party affiliations. We must restore sanity, law and order in our electoral process”, the Governor affirmed.