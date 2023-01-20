2023: Abia LP governorship candidate expresses displeasure on unpaid salaries to public servants

The gubernatorial candidate of the opposition Labour Party (LP) in Abia state, Dr Alex Otti, has expressed displeasure over the non payment of backlogs of huge salary arrears owed to civil servants in the State.

Otti who was speaking at a recent meeting with some select church

leaders at Amuda and isuochi communities in umunneochi local government

area of Abia State, against the scathing remarks by a clergyman with

Assemblies of God church, about the festering economic hardship his

parishioners are undergoing due to non payment of their salaries, while

on campaign tour in the areas.

He regretted that pastors and other leaders within the Christendom are

now the ones who bear the brunt of what appears to be a deliberate

policy of the Peoples Democratic Party controlled government by Governor

Okezie Ikpeazu to impoverish public servants in the state, especially

teachers who are owed many months of salary arrears.

His words: “I can relate to what you have said because if you’re

pastoring teachers and they have not been paid, how can they support

themselves. So, what will happen is that Church leaders like you will be

the ones supporting the teachers.

“If a teacher comes to you today and say, pastor, my family has not

eaten; if it is just N500 you have in your pocket, you will give it to

him. You are the one now paying tithes to him. So, that’s what it is”.

Continuing, Otti also maintained that his quest to govern Abia state was

not borne out of personal enrichment but earnest desire to rescue the

state from the hands of PDP vampires, who according to him, have

continued to prey on the state’s rich wealth at the expenses of its

citizens.

Otti who further used the opportunity to reel out Labour Party’s lofty

plans to develop Abia state, which include job and wealth creation,

provisions of necessary basic Infrastructure and payment of outstanding

salaries, pensions and gratuities of workers and retirees.

The Abia gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party was flanked by his

wife, running mate, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, and the Coordinator of the

State Campaign Council, Hon Acho Obioma during the meeting with