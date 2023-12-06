19 states arrive Abuja to review 35 editions of NAFEST — NCAC

The National Council for Arts and Culture says no fewer than 19 states have arrived Abuja for the review of the past 35 editions of the National Festival of Arts and Culture.

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General of NCAC, disclosed this on Tuesday during a cocktail session.

The session was to herald the maiden national stakeholders’ conference for the review of NAFEST in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NAFEST, usually organised by NCAC, is a festival celebrated annually to showcase diverse cultural heritage, talents and spirit of national identity to promote peaceful coexistence.

Runsewe said that the review of NAFEST was necessary to give room for improvements in subsequent editions.

He said some of the tourism and culture representatives from Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ogun, Gombe and more had arrived for the conference.

He explained that the conference was also meant to expose practitioners in the industry to certain benefits they should be opportune to, like grants, loans among others.

He said: “This is a turning point in the history of our nation.

“We have been hosting NAFEST, we have never taken out time to review the festival.

“Many state officials overseeing tourism and culture sectors do not understand it well enough to maximise the potential therein.

“This conference is also to change the wrong perception many people have of the industry.

“This industry is not about dancing and beating drums only, it is an industry capable of upscaling the Gross Domestic Products of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“Uganda, Gambia, Ghana, Senegal and a few other African nations depend on tourism and culture in boosting their GDP.

“Our industry is a lot bigger than what we are deriving from it.

“It is time to educate our people.”

Runsewe noted that the aviation, insurance, finance and more industries have been able to thrive well because they review their activities seasonally.

He said he would be delivering a paper in the course of the conference to reveal reasons the tourism and culture sectors should not be separated just as obtainable.

He urged the state representatives present to prioritise attending the technical session, which he promised would be expository.

According to Runsewe, every contribution generated in the course of the festival would be documented for posterity.

The event featured cultural displays from different states.