17 days after, IBEDC restores power supply to UCH

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company on Thursday restored power supply to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

The Chief Medical Director, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, confirmed the power reconnection in an interview with NAN in Ibadan.

NAN reports that IBEDC had on March 19, 2024 disconnected power supply to the nation’s premier health institution over what it called accumulated indebtedness.

The Joint Action Committee of UCH had also directed the workers to work between 8am and 4pm daily until power was restored to the hospital.

Otegbayo told NAN that the power supply was restored after the hospital had paid a substantial amount from the outstanding sum.

He said: “We have agreed on some payment terms.

“I don’t want to be quoting figures, but we have met the conditions IBEDC gave us.

“Not all debts have been paid but we have paid as they (IBEDC) asked us to do in the payment plan and that’s why they have reconnected us.”

The CMD thanked all those who stood by the hospital and those who were involved in the negotiation with the electricity distribution company.

He added: “I want to especially thank the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and others who stood by us.”

Reacting to the development, the UCH JAC Chairman, Oludayo Olabampe, said normalcy would return to the hospital once light was restored.

Olabampe said: “The issue has been lack of power supply and once it is confirmed that the electricity is restored, workers will certainly start working and doing their normal and regular service.

“There won’t be anything like working between 8am and 4pm again.

“We just hope the restoration will last.”

The Spokesperson of IBEDC, Busolami Tunwase, also confirmed the development, describing the company as customer-centric.

Tunwase said a little over 10 percent of the outstanding debt was paid by UCH, while workable payment modalities had been reached by both parties.

“We hope they (UCH) keep to their ends of the bargain,” she said.