Latest Boko Haram videos shot by ‘unrealistic’ Commander swapped for Chibok girls – Army

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said the latest videos by the Boko Haram insurgents was shot by one of the sect’s Commanders who has just been swapped for Chibok girls.

The Boko Haram sect last week freed 82 Chibok girls in return for freedom for at least five of its Commanders.

The Army in a statement on Saturday by its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said there was nothing to worry about as it was certain the Commander has lost touch with reality based on his long incarceration.

Usman said the reality on ground is completely different from those propounded by the freed Commander.

The statement by Usman reads in full.

The attention of Nigerian Army has been drawn to two video clips released by one of the released Boko Haram terrorists in exchange for the abducted Chibok school girls.

In the first clip the terrorist, among other things, made boastful and spurious allegations, while the second clip was about alleged indoctrination of some of the abducted Chibok school girls in captivity.

We wish to state that the terrorist has lost touch with current realities.

It was aimed at seeking relevance and attention.

As you are all aware, he was a direct beneficiary of the process that led to the release of 82 of the abducted girls, and does not have a say or capacity to do anything, therefore his threats should be ignored.

We would like to assure the public that the Nigerian Army is totally committed to the Federal Government’s determined efforts of rescuing all abducted persons and peace in the country.

We will not relent our determined efforts of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists as manifested through the ongoing clearance operations.

The Nigerian Air Force is unrelenting in its bombardment while other Security Agencies are equally doing their best.

Therefore, we wish to solicit for more support, cooperation and understanding of the public, particularly members of the Press.

We should not give in to terrorists propaganda and empty threats. We have come to a very critical stage of the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria that require more patriotism and security consciousness by all and sundry.

Gone were the days when people glamorize terrorists and their criminal acts.

