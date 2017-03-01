Idris swaps Ekiti, Kogi Commissioners of Police

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has re-deployed Commissioner of Police Wilson Inalegwu to the Kogi State Police Command.

Inalegwu, who until his new posting was the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ekiti State Command, assumed duty on Tuesday in Lokoja.

The new Kogi Commissioner swapped position with the outgoing commissioner, Abdullahi Ibrahim Chafe, who has been deployed to Ekiti State Command.

Speaking at a brief handing over and taking over ceremony in Lokoja, the outgoing police commissioner said his period in Kogi State witnessed relative peace with drastic reduction in crime rate compared to when he assumed duty in the state.

Chafe expressed gratitude to Idris, Governor Yahaya Bello, officers and men of the command, other security agencies and traditional rulers for his successful tenure in the state.

He also commended the people of the state as well as other stakeholders that supported the command in the fight against crimes during his service in the state.

He described the incoming commissioner of police as an experienced officer and called on officers and men of the command as well as the general public to accord him all the necessary cooperation to enable him succeed.

Inalegwu promised to collaborate with all critical stakeholders to make the state safer for the people.

He assured the people of the state that the command would ensure among other strategies, visibility policing, effective patrols and intelligence gathering to address security challenges in the state.

