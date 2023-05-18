Zamfara Governor under investigation for N70b fraud – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it is currently probing Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, for alleged N70 billion fraud.

The anti-graft agency also confirmed that a former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was recently arrested by the operatives of the commission over alleged N22 billion fraud, is still in detention.

The Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the disclosure at a press briefing on Thursday, urging Nigerians not to be swayed by Matawalle’s recent outburst.

Th governor had levelled allegations against Bawa and dared the commission to go after members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

But Bawa, who spoke through the Director of Public Affairs of the commission, Osita Nwajah, explained that the agency was not supposed to dignify Matawalle with a response, but it did in order to set the record straight.

He said: “It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to take on the role of a supervisor, who tells the EFCC whom to investigate.

“Is this a case of a ‘thief’ saying he must not be touched until other ‘thieves’ are caught?

“Unfortunately, it is not within Matawalle’s remit to dictate to the EFCC whom to arrest, when and where.

“Suspects in the custody of the Commission cut across all sectors and social class.

“The qualification to get a space in the Commission’s detention facility is to commit a crime.

“It does not matter whether you are a priest, Imam, Governor or Minister.

“Currently, a former Minister of Power is in the custody of the EFCC over a N22 billion corruption allegation.

“That conveniently did not attract Matawalle’s attention.”