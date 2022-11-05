Yobe wins Due Process, Good Governance award 

Yobe State government has clinched the Due Process and Good Governance best state award by the Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria.

The Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, to Governor Mai Mala Buni, Mamman Mohammed, made this known in a statement issued Saturday.

He said the Association adjudged government transactions under Buni’s administration more transparent and accountable.

The governor’s aide said the association commended Buni for giving the state’s Public Procurement Bureau free hand to operate without hindrance.

The Association, he said, also honoured the Bureau in recognition of its non-compromising posture in the award of contract and project execution.

The statement quoted Saleh Samanja, the state Commissioner for Justice, who represented the governor, as saying that, “this is quite encouraging.

“This award will encourage Governor Buni and the government of Yobe to intensify due process in government transactions and projects.

“We also have a very efficient and effective Bureau of Public Procurement that ensures strict compliance to due process.

“The excellent leadership provided by the governor has made governance responsive, accountable and transparent”.





