Whereabouts of suspended Adamawa REC unknown — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that the whereabouts of its suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari, is unknown.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye disclosed this.

Okoye spoke on Friday on a Channels Television programme: “Sunrise Daily,” following the order of President Muhammadu Buhari suspending Ari and asking the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to probe him.

He said: “We don’t know where he is because after this particular incident, the Commission wrote him and also called him on the phone.

“He never returned any of the calls, he never answered any of the calls.

“We asked him to report to the Commission on Sunday we didn’t see him.

“We asked him to report on Monday, we didn’t see him.

“So up till this moment, he has not reported and we don’t know his whereabouts.”

Okoye said it is the responsibility of the police to declare Ari wanted for failing to report to the commission or answer its calls.

He said: “Well, that is the responsibility of the Nigeria Police.

“If they feel that his presence is absolutely needed during the investigation and he is nowhere to be found, it is their prerogative and discretion to declare him wanted.

“We wrote to the Inspector General of Police and Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“We have received a response from the Inspector General of Police and they have already commenced an investigation.

“My understanding is that the moment the Inspector General of Police concludes the investigation regarding the REC and every other individual who is involved and a prima facie case is established against the REC the file will be made available to the commission and the commission will begin prosecution of the REC.”

—