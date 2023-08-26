We’re set for partnership to develop sport in Osun — Gov. Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has reiterated his administration’s readiness to drive sports development in the state through public private partnership.

The Governor stated this while responding to an address by Masai Michael Ujiri, a British born Nigerian-Canadian professional basketball executive and President of the Toronto Raptors in the National Basketball Association.

Ujiri addressed the delegation of Nigerian Governors at the ongoing leadership retreat organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.

He disclosed that sports as an important sector needs proper attention by the government and to drive the needed development in the sector, the government needs to bring in private investors, citing examples of how commercialising sports has helped many developed countries.

Governor Adeleke, who assured of the readiness of his administration to develop sports in the state, extended a state invitation to Ujiri to further consolidate his administration’s plans and efforts for the sector.

He said: “I will invite you to Osun State in Nigeria.

“Come with sports investors.

“Osun is open for sport as a tool for economic development.”