Twins arrested for alleged cultism in Osun

Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a set of twins, Taiwo and Kehinde Adeleke.

The spokesperson of the Command, Yemeni Opalola, paraded the twins and seven other suspects on Wednesday.

At the parade in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, Opalola said the 23-year-old twins, Ojo Ayobami, Ibrahim Qudus and Ojo Oretu were arrested in Esa Oke following the killing of Abiodun Apalara during a rival cult clash.

She said on April 27, 2023 at about 2pm, a fracas among some hoodlums suspected to be cultists in Esa-Oke led to the death of Apalara.

She said operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad, who stormed the town, nabbed the suspects.

Opalola said: “Investigation revealed that the late Abiodun Apalara was a member of Alora Confraternity, also known as Buccaneer Confraternity, and was killed by some armed hoodlums suspected to be members of Black Axe Confraternity, also known as Aiye Confraternity, led by Qudus.

“They will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.”

Opalola said the other suspect paraded: Mojeed Olanrewaju, Ahmed Jelili, Azeez Tunde and Bakare Saliu, are members of a syndicate that specialises in stealing motorcycles in Osogbo metropolis.

She added: “Investigation revealed that the first three suspects are ex-convicts.

“The first suspect served his jail term in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre, while the second and third suspects served their jail terms in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

“Upon their release in 2021 and 2022 respectively, they re-strategised and continued with their nefarious acts before nemesis caught up with them.

“The fourth suspect, who is a mechanic, is one of the receivers of the stolen motorcycles.

“After buying the stolen motorcycles, he will re-assemble them before reselling them to his unsuspecting customers.”