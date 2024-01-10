Tiwa Savage to Police: Hold Davido responsible if anything happens to me

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has told the police to hold Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, responsible if anything happens to her.

She said this in a petition addressed to the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Fayoade Adegoke.

Savage alleged that Davido made a “direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person”.

She said this may not be unconnected to her relationship with Sophia Momodu, Davido’s baby mama, whom Davido is reportedly not in good terms with.

She said in the petition: “I am writing to bring to your attention a distressing situation involving myself, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, and Mr David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

“On the 23rd of December, I made a post which included myself and Sophía Momodu on my Instagram Story- a feature on Instagram which allows you to put up a post for twenty-four hours, and Mr David Adeleke sent messages to my manager who’s also part of his management team that I shouldn’t worry and should never say a word to him and that I was taunting him, uttering very disrespectful, malicious and derogatory words to my person.

“I responded to MR. DAVID ADELEKE’S message and told him not to reach out to me especially as I felt like I had been there for him and his daughter, Imade, and more importantly when he lost his son.

“The events of that day have also led to a barrage of calls and messages from our mutual connections, asking me what I did to Mr David Adeleke and that he’s upset that I chose to maintain a relationship with Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu who he’s having issues with and also painting the exchange to look like I was the aggressor. He has also told our mutual connections to warn me to ‘be careful in Lagos because he was going to f”k me up’.

“This is beginning to feel like some form of online and offline harassment not just to me but also members of my team.

“The action of Mr David Adeleke is unethical and can be viewed as a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person as guaranteed in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and are also in contravention of Section 2424) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

“I therefore would like to make this complaint and state that in the event that anything untoward or harmful were to happen to me or any member of my family, I would like the members of the Nigerian Police Force to hold Mr David Adeleke responsible.

“I am available to answer any questions or provide any additional information regarding this matter.

“Please find attached screenshot images of the exchange between myself and MR. DAVID ADELEKE for your perusal.

“Thank you in anticipation of your prompt response and attention to this matter.”