Tinubu’s bloated cabinet, waste of public funds – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Otunba Segun Sowunmi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for appointing 48 ministers in his cabinet, saying it is a waste of public funds.

Showunmi said this when he addressed a news conference Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria was faced with more pressing issues than that of creating more ministries and ministers.

“The big issues before the nation in no particular order are, accountability and justice, stabilising the naira, security, national cohesion, the economy (jobs) and national reorientation to mention but a few,” Sowunmi said.

He advised the government to strive hard to end the hardship being faced by Nigerians following the removal of subsidy on petrol.

Showunmi also faulted the modalities for the distribution of fuel subsidy palliatives in the states, saying that the N5 billion palliatives being challenged through the state governors might not achieve the desired objective.

He also tasked the government to take urgent steps to stop further depreciation in naira value, saying that all the measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria had not yielded results.