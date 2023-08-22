Plateau sets up committee to eject illegal occupants from government facilities

Plateau Government said it has set up a committee to eject illegal occupants of its facilities.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Ashoms, disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Caleb Mutfwang Tuesday at Government House, Jos.

Ashoms said that the action followed the directive of the governor that all illegal occupants at the temporary site of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) should vacate the premises to enable the government to use the facility.

He said that the government would use the premises as a temporary site for the take-off of the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Jos before its relocation to the permanent site at Maraban Jama’a.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of an orthopaedic hospital in Jos as an affiliate of JUTH, which is to serve Plateau and the North Central zone in providing specialised orthopaedic treatment to the people.

READ ALSO:

The commissioner added that the committee would also eject illegal occupants in Plateau hospital and other government facilities.

“It is not just in old JUTH that you have illegal tenants, if you go to Plateau hotel you will find people taking rent on behalf of the government illegally. The team put by the government will address all these illegalities,” he said.

He said that the Federal Medical Centre, Wase, which was also approved by the past administration would take off its services temporarily at the Cottage hospital located in Wase Local Government Area before relocating to its permanent site at one of the legacy projects in the area.

Ashoms said that the council also gave approval for the state tender board to award contracts for the purchase of vehicles for government functionaries, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, security agencies as well as its general operational uses.

Also speaking at the briefing, Dr Cletus Shurkuk, the state’s Commissioner for Health, said the take-off of health facilities in Plateau was a good development that would improve access to quality health care services by the people in the state and the northern region.