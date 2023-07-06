Tinubu joins Twitter rival, Threads

828 828

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined millions of users across the globe on the trending social media app, Threads.

Meta billionaire founder and chief executive officer, Mark Zuckerberg, launched Threads to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter.

The new app gained over 10 million sign-ups in the first seven hours of launch.

In his first post on Threads, President Tinubu wrote: “My fellow Tailors, Idan has landed.”

Other notable Nigerians that have signed up for Threads are music artistes Adekunle Gold, Blaqbonez, Chike, Sean Tizzle, Maleek Berry, YCEE, Dremo, Bayani and Darey Art Alade.

Others include Nollywood stars Alexx Ekubo, Beverly Naya, Ruth Kadiri and Ronke Odusanya.

Skitmakers Mr Macaroni, Crazeclown and TV host, Ebuka have also joined the platform.

Others on the app include film producers Pheelz and Samklef; social media influencers Tunde Ednut, Jeff Okoroafor via Opinion Nigeria, and Linda Ikeji; health influencer, Aproko.