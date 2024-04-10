Tinubu greets Chief Ayo Adebanjo on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on his birthday.
Tinubu’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale on Wednesday in Abuja.
In the statement, the President commended Chief Adebanjo for his decades of spirited advocacy for a united and equitable Nigeria, as well as for contributions to enriching the national discourse.
President Tinubu wished Pa Adebanjo a happy birthday and prayed to God Almighty to grant him many more years in excellent health.