Three arrested for possession of 18 rustled cows, goats, sheep

Three male suspects: Umar Abdullahi, 32; Sani Musa, aka Dangodal, 55; and Yahaya, aka Chairman, now at large, have been arrested by the Zamfara State Police Command for being in possession of 18 cows, three goats and one sheep

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Shehu, stated this on Sunday.

Shehu said on March 31, 2023, policemen, while on patrol, acted on intelligence information, intercepted and arrested three Toyota buses loaded with suspected stolen cows, sheep and goat from Dansadau to Gusau.

He said: “On sighting the Police, suspects attempted to abandon the vehicles and exhibits to escape, but they were rounded up and arrested by the Police operatives.

“Suspects are currently undergoing discreet Investigation that will lead to the arrest of their collaborators before being charged to court for prosecution.”