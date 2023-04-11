There were promises made in 2015 Buhari was not aware of — Presidency

The Presidency has said there were promises made before the 2015 elections that President Muhammadu Buhari was not aware of as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress then.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this on Monday on Channels TV.

Adesina, who spoke on the TV station’s programme: “Politics Today,” was reacting to a question on the Easter Sermon of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rt. Rev. Hassan Matthew Kukah.

In the sermon on Sunday, Kukah said Buhari failed to keep some of his promises to Nigerians, including selling off the planes in the presidential fleet in order to cut cost.

He said in part: “As you prepare to return to Daura or Kaduna, I do not know if you feel fulfilled or that you met the tall dreams and goals you set for yourself such as: ending banditry, defeating corruption, bringing back our girls, belonging to everybody and belonging to nobody, selling off our presidential fleet and travelling with us etc.”

Reacting to Kukah on Monday, Adesina said: “Those things don’t do credit to Father Kukah’s intellectual posture.

“He is somebody that we had always admired for his intellectual bent, but his opinions have been coloured by politics.

“He talked about selling the presidential fleet.

“Was that ever promised?

“In 2015, there were promises made that even the candidate did not know about.

“So, how can he start claiming that he promised that?

“President Buhari promised to look at the presidential fleet, which he did.

“Helicopters were given to the Air Force, two or three jets were sold off.

“That is cutting off excesses.

“What some people expect is selling off all the jets and start flying the Nigerian Airways, if Nigerian Airways still exists.”