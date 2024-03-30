Tension in Anambra as police search for attackers of its stations

In the hunt for gunmen who attacked two police stations at Awgbu in Orumba North Local Government Area and Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area in the last two weeks, a Police-Led Joint Security Force was ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, to identify and destroy any camp being used by insurgents to launch attacks within the Command.

Spokesman, Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the Command had previously destroyed two such camps.

One in Ogbunka, Orumba South LGA and the other in Achalla, Awka North LGA.

Tochukwu said: “Yesterday, Friday, 29th March, 2024 The Joint Security Force raided the forests of Ogbunka in Orumba South LGA and found scattered camps of the insurgents. The cowardly criminals fled in the face of the onslaught.

Also Read:

“Six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were already primed for attacks and two walkie-talkies were recovered from the Camps.

“Also recovered were substantial food and grocery supplies. All the camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the insurgents bases for launching attacks. The raid on the forests in search of insurgents and their camps is still ongoing to eliminate the terrorists; rescue abducted victims; recover firearms and stolen vehicles in their possession.”

Adeoye urged all citizens to cooperate with the police in identifying hideouts of insurgents seeking to destabilise the State and truncate development.

He assured that the police will jealously protect the sources of its information to protect informers from harm.