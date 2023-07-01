Tariff: IBEDC reacts, says no directive yet from NERC

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) said that Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) is yet to give a directive on the new electricity tariff.

IBEDC Public Relations Officer of IBEDC, Busolami Tunwase, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan Saturday.

The new electricity rate was earlier scheduled to commence today, Saturday July 1.

Tunwase said: “I am not aware that NERC has given us any such directive. It is the commission that does the whole thing and I am not sure it has given such a directive.

“But, any moment we get the directive to that effect, we will announce it and it will commence based on instructions from NERC,” Tunwase said.

Nigerians have since kicked against the move to hike the electricity tariff since the news hit the airwave, with stakeholders arguing that the timing of the increment was wrong, given the poor service delivery of most of the distribution companies – DisCos.

NAN observed that IBEDC offices were besieged by lots of anxious customers seeking to buy energy ahead of the commencement of the new tariff.

The customers were, however, disappointed, as they could not purchase the energy due to complaints of congestion and network hitches.