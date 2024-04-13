Suspected cultist dies in aftermath of cult clash in Lagos

A 25-year-old suspected cultist has lost his life to cult clashes in the Ajegunle part of Lagos State, police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, said on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police told the News Agency of Nigeria two suspects had been arrested in connection with the clashes.

Hundeyin explained that police received a distress call on Friday that suspected cultists of Nasamu and Iyalode Streets at Ajegunle were engaging themselves in a free-for-all.

He said the suspected cultists damaged six commercial vehicles at Boundary Roundabout, Ajegunle during the clashes.

He said: “Based on the report, teams of policemen mobilised to the scene and dislodged the suspects, many of whom fled the scene.

“Police operatives, however, combed the area and arrested two of the hoodlums in their hideouts.

“One other suspect, a 25-year-old, who was seriously injured during the clash, was rescued and rushed to the hospital where he later died.”

He assured that normalcy had been restored to the affected areas, while foot and vehicular patrols had been deployed to forestall any further threat to law and order.

Hundeyin said investigation was on-going, while efforts were on to arrest the fleeing cultists.