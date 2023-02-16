Super Falcons lose to Mexico at Revelation Cup

The Super Falcons on Wednesday at the ongoing Revelation Cup tournament lost 0-1 to hosts Mexico.

The game played at the Leon Stadium was part of their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in August.

The Nigerian senior women football team tried to create goalscoring opportunities through Rasheedat Ajibade and Ifeoma Onumonu, but they were unable to turn them into goals.

In the 85th minute however, Kiana Palacios broke the deadlock to score the only goal of the game.

Nigeria will face Columbia on Saturday in their second match of the tournament, before meeting Costa Rica on Tuesday.