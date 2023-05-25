Student who lost school fees to gambling commits suicide

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro situated in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Samuel Adegoke, has reportedly committed suicide after losing his school fees and that of his friend to gambling.

It was gathered that the student, a National Diploma II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering, died on Monday.

Adegoke reportedly took a chemical substance, suspected to be snipper, on Monday when his colleagues were preparing for the first their semester examination.

The deceased reportedly lost his school fees and that of his friend to an online betting on Friday.

It was also gathered that the deceased swindled his friend who shared a room with him by getting his password and used his fee to play and also lost.

It was further gathered that the school had warned that no student would be allowed to write examination without completing the registration.

Adegoke was reported to have taken the snipper few minutes to the examination, scheduled for same Monday.

He was reportedly rushed to the school clinic from where he was referred to a specialist hospital outside the school in Ilaro before he was pronounced dead, according to the Public Relations Officer of the school, Sola Abiala.

Abiala said: “It was detected at the specialist hospital that the late student drank snipper.

“His father told the school that his son had used his school fees to gamble last session, but he had to rescue him by making another payment.

“We have a policy here that any student that does not pay school fees will not write exam.

“He realised that he and his friend would not write the exam, that was why he committed suicide.

“We sent for his parents and briefed them.

“His father told us that his late son did the same thing last session and he had to send money to him to pay the fees.

“He said if he had known about the latest one, he would have paid for it.

“But when we asked the father to take possession of the corpse, he rejected it and said he could not take his son’s corpse back home.

“He asked us to bury him.

“The school paid part of the burial expenses and had to pay the fee for the other student whose fee was used to gamble to avoid another calamity.

“We didn’t want him to also commit suicide.

“We were surprised that he did not leave any suicide note behind.

“We did not see any note.

“We went to his house and checked for a note, but there was no note other than the bottle of the snipper he drank.”

