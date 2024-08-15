The Management of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, said it has received the sum of N24.4m for 332 students.
The Vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Lilian Salami, confirmed the receipt in a letter dated August 11, 2024, and addressed to the Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr.
It read, “I write to acknowledge with thanks the receipt of the sum of Twenty-Four Million, Four Hundred and Twelve Thousand, Five Hundred Naira (N24,412,500), being the payment of school charges and upkeep for Three Hundred and Thirty Two (332) Students of the University of Benin who have applied for loan under the Nigerian Education Loans Fund Scheme.
Also Read:
- Student loan: UNIBEN management confirms receipt of N24.4m for 332 students
- Plight of IDPs matter of urgent concern to my administration –Alia
- X account not hacked, EFCC dismiss claims
- USAID-funded Breakthrough ACTION donates reporting tools to Ebonyi Ministry of Environment
- Delay in crude supply to Dangote Refinery poses risk to Nigeria’s economy – EIU report
“The University Management appreciates the Fund’s consideration of our students’ applications and assures you of our commitment to the academic success of these students.
“The University commends the laudable effort of the Federal Government to raise the standard of the students and the tertiary education system.
“On behalf of the University Management, please accept the assurances of the University’s highest regards.”