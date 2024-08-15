Student loan: UNIBEN management confirms receipt of N24.4m for 332 students

The Management of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, said it has received the sum of N24.4m for 332 students.

The Vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Lilian Salami, confirmed the receipt in a letter dated August 11, 2024, and addressed to the Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr.

It read, “I write to acknowledge with thanks the receipt of the sum of Twenty-Four Million, Four Hundred and Twelve Thousand, Five Hundred Naira (N24,412,500), being the payment of school charges and upkeep for Three Hundred and Thirty Two (332) Students of the University of Benin who have applied for loan under the Nigerian Education Loans Fund Scheme.

Also Read:

“The University Management appreciates the Fund’s consideration of our students’ applications and assures you of our commitment to the academic success of these students.

“The University commends the laudable effort of the Federal Government to raise the standard of the students and the tertiary education system.

“On behalf of the University Management, please accept the assurances of the University’s highest regards.”

Post Views: 0