Spotify brings its AI DJ feature to Nigeria

Personalization is at the heart of what we do at Spotify. The beauty of these experiences is our ability to deliver the right piece of music for that exact moment in time, and maybe even connect you with your next favorite artist in the process.

Starting today, we’re excited to begin rolling out DJ, in Beta, to Premium users in Nigeria – taking personalization to the next level and connecting artists and fans in a deeper, more meaningful way. Since launching in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland earlier this year, DJ has become the most discussed Spotify feature on social media, and we’re excited to bring it to Nigeria today.

DJ is a personalized AI guide that knows you and your music taste so well that it can choose what to play for you. This feature, first rolling out in beta, will deliver a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists we think you’ll like in a stunningly realistic voice.

Never before has listening felt so completely personal to each and every user, thanks to the powerful combination of Spotify’s personalization technology, generative AI and a dynamic, expressive voice. At launch, listeners will have the option to hear English language commentary from our initial voice model, Spotify’s own Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan as the first voice model for the DJ.

You can find your personal AI DJ by opening the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device. From there, head to your Music Feed on Home and tap play on DJ.

You can find the full list of markets where DJ is available below* and check out our blog, For the Record, for additional details. See HERE for images to include in your story.