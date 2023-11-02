Senate approves Tinubu’s N2.18t supplementary budget

The Senate has passed the N2.18 trillion 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill forwarded to it for consideration by President Bola Tinubu.

As requested by Tinubu in the letter read in the Senate during plenary on Tuesday, the request was given expeditious consideration.

Similarly, on Thursday, the Red Chamber expressly approved the budget after the Chairman, Senate Committee of Appropriations; Solomon Adeola laid the report at the chamber.

The committee on Appropriations on Wednesday interfaced with the ministers heading the agencies captured in the supplementary budget.

The Ministers include; the Minister of Works, David Umahi; the Minister of Housing, Ahmed Dangiwa and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; the Minister of State for Defence, Hon Bello Matawalle as well as Service Chiefs.