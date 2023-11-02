Senate approves N2.17t Supplementary budget

The Senate has passed the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N2.17 trillion.

President Bola Tinubu had written to the Senate seeking the approval of the sum on Tuesday.

The supplementary budget of N2,176,791,286,033 is to address labour wage adjustments, security and other urgent issues.

The President had also sent the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the Senate for consideration.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation, consideration and approval of report of Senate Committee on Appropriation at plenary on Thursday by the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC-Ogun).

Adeola, in his presentation, said the committee received inputs from the leadership of the relevant sub-committee and heads of MDAs provided for in the supplementary bill.

He said the committee considered the detailed provisions of the bill and inputs received from the heads of the benefiting MDAs and the leadership of the corresponding sub-committee in the senate.

Adeola gave breakdown of the approval as follows: N18billion is for statutory transfers only, N1.33trilion for recurrent non -debt expenditure, while N1.125trillion only is for contribution to development fund for capital expenditures for the year ending December 31,2023.

A breakdown of sectoral allocations and MDAs is as follows:

INEC, 18Billion; Defence, N346.1billion;

police formations and commands, N29.6 billion;

Office of the National Security Adviser N39.6 billion.

Others are Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, N103 billion; Service wide vote, N515 billion;

State House N28 billion; Ministry of Defence, N200 billion; police formations and commands, N20.3 billion

Others are Office of the National Security Adviser, N10.3 billion; Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food security N97 billion; Federal Ministry of Works, N300 billion; ,Federal Capital Territory Administration, N100 billion; Capital Supplementation N220.5 billion