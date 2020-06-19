The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Thursday inaugurated the Oyo State City Watch Project and the Crime Alert platform to help tackle insecurity in the nooks and crannies of the state.

The governor said the platform is a sustainable project that will usher in a safer Oyo State, adding that his administration would continue to give adequate priority to the welfare of security agents in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor stated these while commissioning the expanded and refurbished State Security Control Room, City Watch Project and the Oyo State Crime Alert Platform, located inside the Oyo State Security Trust Fund Office, Onireke, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde said: “There has been quite a bit of improvement in this.

“Quite frankly, during my campaign, I said I would scrap this whole thing because the way we saw them carry out the project did not look to us like something good compared to the money being spent and committed into it.

“I thought that this is one of the projects that, as soon as we get on board, we will scrap it.

“But after we got into the office, I came here.

“We were paying about N3.5 million to MTN monthly and then the Executive Secretary explained to me that it wasn’t working because we were owing MTN.

“Today, we have achieved the same thing with no monthly payment from the pocket of the Oyo State Government.

“So, I want to say kudos to the staff.

“Also, I appreciate the IT team for coming up with the research and a solution that is sustainable.

“This is sustainable and being able to tie it to the back end of things where we can have a hot button for people in a system that is open.

“So, I want to thank all of you that have contributed to making this a reality to usher in a safer Oyo State.

“For officers and men of the security agencies, we will continue to look after your welfare.

“I think they should do the round here so that they will know that we are also watching them.

“Really, I believe this is going to be well-utilised.

“So, I congratulate the team once again and I look forward to us working together to expand this to our border points; to far flung places in Oyo State and also having the capacity to respond in a very timely manner and to all kinds of criminal activities in the state.

“I give you the assurance of this administration’s support all the time.”

The governor also pledged that the welfare of the security agencies in the state will be of utmost priority, adding the crime alert platform will be extended to the border points of the state.

While speaking earlier, the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor, who also doubles as the Executive Secretary Oyo State Security Trust Fund, retired Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni, said the commissioning of the expanded and refurbished Oyo State Security Control Room, City Watch and unveiling of the state’s Crime Alert platform was a consolidation on the many achievements already recorded in the security sector.

Owoseni said: “Your Excellency, on the occasion of your 100 days in office, you commissioned for operational use of the Security Outfits in the state 100 number Kia cars, fitted with modern communication equipment with capacity for Statewide audio and video coverage – a feat being achieved for the first time in Oyo State.

“With this, the state is able to resuscitate and revamp the Police Swift Response Squad, rejig Operation Burst and strengthen visibility and domination of the security space as well as reduce response time to distress calls.

“Sir, though the immediate past administration secured the approval of NCC, of a toll-free line for the State, but unable to operationalise the same.

“Your Excellency provided all the enablement to put into operation the Citizen’s enquiry digit toll-free line, otherwise known as 615, for ease of access to Security Agencies and other service rendering MDAs.

“In order to improve on measures for the safety of citizens and to aid security operations, Your Excellency initiated the State Light-Up Project, which presently is in its second phase and which upon completion, in terms of the magnitude of areas of coverage, will be the most expansive.

“Your Excellency, in order to boost morale and motivate Security and Law Enforcement Operatives in the State, you have continued to give utmost priority to their welfare by way of enhanced funding.

“In celebrating the first anniversary of the administration, one of the landmark projects so far inaugurated is the second Police Mobile Force Squadron in the State No 72 PMF Squadron Ago-Are in Oke Ogun, which Your Excellency requested and got the approval of the Inspector-General of Police to establish.”