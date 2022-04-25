Rudiger agrees four-year Real Madrid deal 

Chelsea fans will be bitterly disappointed to hear that defender Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The flamboyant German centre-back, who has grown to become a loved figure at Stamford Bridge, has played a huge part under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Featuring heavily for the ex-PSG boss following his arrival last season, Rudiger’s efforts saw him contribute to the Blues’ impressive Champions League win last summer.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, it was always likely that the Blues would be forced to bid farewell to one of their most important players.

As reported over the weekend, CaughtOffside understands that Chelsea’s hierarchy has been expecting Rudiger to join Real Madrid for several weeks.

Senior sources revealed to us that they suspect the player’s camp to have a PR agreement in place with Real Madrid, hence the recent transfer hints to other clubs, such as Manchester United.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting that an agreement, believed to be on a four-year deal, has been reached between both parties.

Rudiger is now set to leave London at the end of the season.