Rivers Crisis: Purported resolution unacceptable – Clark 

South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has said that  the directives issued to Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers  State  as resolution of the political crisis in Rivers State are not only appalling,  but also unacceptable particularly to the Ijaw ethnic nationality. 

The  Ijaw leader threatened to take legal action against President  Bola  Tinubu.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday  at his Asokoro Residence,  Abuja, Clark described the former  Governor  of Rivers State  and the present  Minister  of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom  Wike as the architect  of the madness of Rivers politics when he started it with former Governor  Peter Odili.

Recall that the directives were given at a meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu and attended by the governor and other Rivers stakeholders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday night. 

The Elder statesman said that the eight-point resolution was  undemocratic, dictatorial, one-sided and aimed at handing over the political leadership of the state to Nyesom Wike. 

According to him, from the terms of the purported settlement, it is obvious that President Tinubu used his role as a mediator, to once again, show gratitude to the FCT minister for “delivering” Rivers State to him during the last presidential elections. 

He observed that Tinubu had previously gratified Wike by making him the minister of FCT.

