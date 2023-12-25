Read prophesies of Primate Ayodele for 2024 in full

The full prophesies of the Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, for 2024 has been obtained by The Eagle Online.

The presentation of the 91-page 2024 prophecies was done on Friday at the headquarters of the church in Oke-Afa area of Lagos.

Among others, Primate Ayodele prophesied on the Nigerian economy and solutions to revive it, death of a serving governor, incapacitation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, attack on the Nigeria military, President Bola Tinubu’s administration, off-cycle elections in Nigeria, insecurity, Uunited States of America’s election, Ghana’s election, Nnamdi Kanu, Rivers State politics, assassination of a sitting president and blood bath in the United States of America.