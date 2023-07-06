Rangers unveil new head coach for two years

828 828

Rangers International FC of Enugu have unveiled Fedelis Ilechukwu as their new coach for the next two years.

Ferdinand Ugwuarua, Rangers FC Administrative Secretary stated this on Wednesday in Enugu while presenting the coach to newsmen.

The club promised the coach a favourable working environment.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former handler of the Coal City club, Abdul Maikaba, left his post after the expiration of his contract in June.

Ugwuarua said that the club was a corporate institution unlike other clubs in the country that are being run by individuals.

He said: “Rangers FC have a structure that can sustain it and it is that structure and the club tradition that has been sustaining it for the past two years without General Manager and Technical Adviser.

“We have been in the premier league for the past 15 years, so we have a peculiar quality that differentiates us from other clubs which you will enjoy for these two years.”

Responding, Ilechukwu said he was honoured to be appointed the coach of one of the best clubs in the country.

He said: “I am not going to do this job alone because it will be too difficult without the government, management and the maximum support of the supporters.

“Everything is welcomed on my table, both compliment and criticism, if everybody is saying yes all the time, that means you’re not going to succeed.

“We disagree to agree because we want the best for Rangers FC and I have accepted to be the coach with humility, acceptance and accommodation to take the club back to where it belongs.”

Ilechukwu said his target was to take the club back to continental Football and give them laurels, which depend on the club`s management.

He said: “If the management wants immediate result, it will take a lot of finance to acquire the players that can offer immediate response.

“I am a grassroots coach, so if the management wants rebuilding, I will go down to the grassroots to recruit and develop them to professional players.”

Ilechukwu called on the Enugu State Government to help the club by bringing them back to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to enjoy their fans’ support.

He added: “Rangers FC will do well and win the league with their supporters and fans being the 13th player in the field of play at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.”

The Chairman of Rangers Supporters Club, Uchenna Orji, said the supporters will give the coach and the players all the necessary support they need to do well when the league resumes.

Orji said: “We have been there for Rangers FC under the sun and rain and we trust the new coach to deliver and make the state proud in 2023/2024 season.”