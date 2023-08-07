Random search by police yields 250 rounds of live cartridges concealed in bag

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have recovered 250 rounds of live cartridges concealed in a Sienna bus used for commercial purposes along Benin/Asaba Expressway at Issele-Uku and recovered a locally fabricated pump action gun in the state.

The Police were said to be on a visibility and confidence-building patrol along the road when the discovery was made.

They had sighted the commercial Sienna bus driver acting suspiciously and decided to intercept and search the car.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said during the search, at least 250 rounds of live cartridges concealed in a bag were recovered.

According to him, the owner of the bag has been identified as 46-year-old Omoruyi Osemudiamen and taken into custody, while investigation continues.

Edafe further stated that the Command also on August 3, following a tip-off, a combined team of Buffalo and Eagle-Net Special Squad of the command stormed Summit Road in Asaba and arrested one 23-year-old James Moro, with a locally fabricated pump action gun recovered from him.

Edafe stated that the investigation later revealed that the suspect uses the gun to rob people at night along that axis.

Edafe said: “CP Wale Abass calls on members of the public not to relent when they face any security challenges urging all to trust and report cases of kidnapping and other related issues to the Command and trust that the culprits will be arrested and prosecuted.”