Qatar-based businessman, another to spend New Year in custody for drug trafficking + Photos, video

Barely hours to the New Year, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted a Qatar-based businessman, Agu Evidence Amobi, and one other, Uchegbu Onyebuchi Obi, with consignments of psychoactive substances at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday.

Babafemi said while Amobi was arrested on December 30 at the departure point of Terminal 2 of the MMIA on his way to Doha, Qatar on a Qatar Airways flight, Obi was taken into custody the same day following the seizure of a consignment of 72,000 pills of tramadol 225mg, which he attempted shipping to Kano on a local flight.

Amobi, who claimed he has been living and working in Doha, Qatar for over 10 years, was caught with 1.30kg cannabis sativa concealed in a bag of foodstuff.

He claimed he bought the substance in Enugu State to deliver in Doha to enable him raise enough funds to pay his rents in Doha and Nigeria and school fees of his three children.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the domestic wing of the airport intercepted a carton containing a total of 72,000 pills of tramadol 250mg with a gross weight of 38.50kg.

This was closely followed with the arrest of Uchegbu Onyebuchi Obi, who brought the consignment to the airport for shipment to Kano.