Protest: Group condemns suppression, infiltration by thugs

The Action Group on Free Civic Space has strongly condemned the escalating brutality by security operatives during the ongoing protests against bad governance in Nigeria.

The nationwide protest, which started on August 1, 2024, is to end on August 10, 2024.

The group said it was alarmed by the increasing reports of violence, intimidation, and unlawful detentions perpetrated by state actors, as well as the harassment of people with disabilities and infiltration of peaceful movements by thugs with the apparent intent to discredit and destabilise the legitimate demands of the Nigerian people.

The group said: “Yesterday, across multiple states, including Kano, Niger, Kaduna, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, peaceful protesters have been met with disproportionate and excessive force by security personnel.

“These actions have resulted in numerous casualties, with reports of grievous physical harm and fatalities in some areas. The use of live ammunition, teargas, and other aggressive tactics against unarmed citizens is a blatant violation of their fundamental rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and association, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and international human rights conventions to which Nigeria is a party.

“In Tafa, Kaduna State, miscreants reportedly vandalized and set fire to public property, an act that was swiftly blamed on peaceful protesters. Similar disturbing reports have emerged from Suleja, where clashes between protesters and police led to violent altercations, further intensifying the already tense atmosphere.

“In Gombe, miscreants destroyed all billboards in front of the Government House, and destroyed a government agency and private lodge, carting away valuables.

“In Lagos State, peaceful protesters who were on their way home were assaulted and arrested around Oregun, by a team of RRS police operatives.

“A similar scenario also re-occurred around Yaba as two other protesters were arrested as they went home after the day’s protest. These incidents reflect a deliberate effort to undermine the peaceful nature of the protests by introducing violence and chaos, thereby providing a pretext for the unwarranted crackdown by security forces.”

The group also stated that in Bauchi State, right in front of the Government House, a most shocking scenario played out.

The group observed that two policemen manhandled and harassed a Person Living With Disability protester who had come out to equally express his grievances like all other citizens.

It said: “The two policemen forcefully dragged the PWD protester and almost dislodged him from his wheelchair as another PWD tried to prevail on them without success.

“This is most unacceptable, especially as section 34 of the Nigerian constitution ensures that every Nigerian, including PWDs, is entitled to respect for their dignity, and must not be subjected to inhumane or degrading treatment.”

The AGFCS said it was equally disturbed by the harassment, threats, mobile communications throttling and abduction of journalists who were merely fulfilling their duty to report the truth.

It stated: “Digital rights are human rights, and the press plays a critical role in any democracy. The targeting of media professionals is a direct attack on the freedom of the press and the public’s right to be informed.

“We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all journalists who have been unlawfully detained in the course of covering these protests. The imposition of curfews, such as the 24-hour lockdown in Kano State, further exacerbates the situation, as it restricts the movement of citizens and prevents them from exercising their rights.

“This heavy-handed approach does nothing to address the underlying issues driving these protests but instead deepens the mistrust between the government and the people.”

The AGFCS urged the Federal and State Governments to respect the rights of Nigerians to protest peacefully.

It also demanded an immediate cessation of violence against protesters, the maximum protection of citizens, and special protections for PWDs from further attacks.

It said: “We also demand the prompt release of all individuals unlawfully detained, including journalists, and a thorough investigation into all cases of high-handedness by security operatives against protesters and PWDs, with all erring officers punished accordingly.

“The government must listen to the legitimate grievances of its citizens and engage in meaningful dialogue to address the economic and social hardships plaguing the nation.

“Nigeria’s democracy is at a crossroads, and the actions taken by the government in response to these protests will determine the future of our civic space. We remind those in power that democracy thrives on the pillars of free speech, free assembly, and free association. Any attempt to dismantle these pillars is an affront to the very foundation of our nation.”

