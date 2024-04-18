Probe panel: Kaduna lawmakers slam El-Rufai’s son, says threats won’t stop probe

The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, on Wednesday, warned Bello El-Rufai, the son of the immediate past Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, against threatening and intimidating the House over the investigation of his father’s tenure.

The Assembly had on Tuesday set up a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants and projects from 2015-2023 during the administration of El-Rufai.

Bello, who is also the member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, was said to have taken to X twice, now deleted, where he called for a “fight” and disparaged the state legislative arm, following the constitution of an ad-hoc committee to investigate the financial dealings, loans, grants, and projects implementation from 2015 to 2023 in Kaduna State.

But the Speaker, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications, Suraj Bamali, insisted that it was disheartening that a federal lawmaker “entrusted with representing the people, would resort to such behaviour, attempting to obstruct the lawful functions of the State Assembly.”

He maintained that the House remained resolute in its mandate to provide checks and balances and uphold the rule of law in the state.

Liman, therefore, urged the people of the state to remain vigilant and steadfast in their support for transparency, accountability and the rule of law while noting that the Assembly would continue serving the state’s best interest.

The statement stated, “Threats and intimidation from anyone, including federal lawmakers, will not deter the Kaduna State House of Assembly from pursuing justice and accountability. The Assembly remains resolute in its mandate to provide checks and balances and uphold the rule of law in Kaduna State.

He said: “We urge the good people of Kaduna State to remain vigilant and steadfast in their support for transparency, accountability and the rule of law. The Kaduna State House of Assembly will continue to serve the best interests of the state and its citizens.

“In light of recent events, the Kaduna State House of Assembly wishes to address the erratic and unruly actions of Hon. Bello Elrufai, the member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

“Shortly after the establishment of a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and projects implementation from 2015-2023 in Kaduna State, Hon. Bello Elrufai took to social media with two tweets, now deleted, insinuating a call to ‘fight’ and disrespecting the entire Legislative Arm of Government. Additionally, he sent insulting and subtle threatening messages to the Rt Hon Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Liman via WhatsApp.

“The screenshots of these tweets and messages have been widely circulated, causing concern among the citizens of Kaduna State. It is disheartening that a federal lawmaker, entrusted with representing the people, would resort to such behaviour, attempting to obstruct the lawful functions of the State Assembly.

“The Kaduna State House of Assembly wants to reassure the good people of Kaduna State that it remains steadfast in its commitment to serving without fear or favour. The members of the Assembly took an oath to uphold the integrity of their office and ensure due diligence in their duties, regardless of any attempts at intimidation or threats.”