Primate Ayodele warns Nigeria, UK, USA, others against massive protests

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned some countries in the African continent and other parts of the world against massive protests that will lead to unrest in the countries.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele mentioned that there will be massive protests in the United Kingdom against the economic policies of the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

In the United States of America, Primate Ayodele revealed that there will be massive political protests, likewise Nigeria where there will be economic and political protests.

Other countries in the list include Zimbabwe, Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique, Senegal, Cameroun, and Gabon.

‘’World leaders need to be watchful against massive protests that will lead to unrest in their countries. In the UK, there will be massive protests against economic policies while America will face political protests.

‘’Nigeria will experience massive protests regarding politics and economic policies, Zimbabwe will also experience the same thing. Other countries include Zimbabwe, Malawi, Madagascar, Mozambique, Senegal, Cameroun, and Gabon. These countries need to be very careful because the protests will be very massive’’.