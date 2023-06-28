Police rescue victim from suspected cultists’ den in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has rescued a victim held hostage by suspected cultists.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, revealed this development to newsmen on Wednesday in Warri.

He said the victim was rescued by police operatives from Sapele Division.

Edafe said that the victim was rescued on Sunday by the police team while on visibility patrol within Sapele and environs.

He said: “The police operatives heard some suspected cultists chanting ‘Aro Mate’ and swiftly moved to the area.

“The suspects, on sighting the police, took to their heels, leaving behind a victim they were holding hostage with the intention to murder him.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and has since re-united with his family.”

Edafe said one pump action gun was recovered from the scene, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

He said the Commissioner, CP Wale Abass, had given the assurance that the command would sustain the fight against crimes.